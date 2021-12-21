Govt extends import window for pulses; growers fear inflow of cheaper produce

The pulses trade, both in India and overseas, has welcomed the Centre’s move to extend the import window for tur, moong and urad, while domestic growers are upset and fear that inflow of cheaper produce would depress the prices and hurt their earnings.

Growers want the Government to reconsider its decision on free imports and place some quantitative curbs. Bimal Kothari, Vice-Chairman, Indian Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), said compared with the edible oil prices, prices of pulses have remained relatively stable over the past 3-4 months. Pulses have not seen a significant increase in price. Chana is being sold lower than MSP, whereas tur and urad are being sold at MSP. So, prices of pulses aren’t increasing. Tur harvest has already been completed in many places and in some place, it is progressing. Heavy rains in the South may have caused some damage.

“In the next three months, however, tur availability in the international market will be limited. Right now, as per our estimate not more than 1.5 lakh tonnes of new crop will arrive from Myanmar,” Kothari said.

Prices may dip

“Allowing free imports is not a good decision. The Government should have placed some quantitative restrictions on imports as free imports would not only hurt the growers this year, but also in the next cropping season. We request the Government to reconsider its decision on free imports,” said Basavaraj Ingin, President, Karnataka Pradesh Red Gram Growers Association in Kalaburgi.

Farmers in the South are about to start the harvest of turr and the Government’s decision to extend the imports would bring down prices, Ingin said. Tur prices are currently hovering between ₹5,500 and ₹6,500 per quintal, around the MSP levels.

Zirack Andrew, National Co-ordinator, Tanzania Pulses Network, said, “These are great news to us. Tanzania is Africa’s top pulses’ exporter to India and only comes third – behind Canada and Myanmar – globally and has always been consistent in supplying the world’s leading pulses consumer with products of good quality for years now. This move will help restore the fading confidence to Tanzania’s exporters in doing business with India and wash away thoughts of abandoning the country in favour of emerging markets in West Asia, South Africa, and Singapore. Fairly speaking, it’s a long overdue.”

Kothari said that over the past four months, a large number of goods have arrived from Africa, our second origin, and there will be about 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of goods left. “We are not anticipating large quantities from both locations in the next three months. The markets will remain stable as a result of this, and there will be no upward price movement. The price will not be too low, either,” Kothari added

“Urad has been in a similar situation. It rained while urad was being harvested, causing severe damage to the crop. However, urad is still readily available in our country. And, as a result of the government’s actions, a new crop will arrive from Burma. This crop is estimated to be between 5 and 6 lakh tonnes. It is possible that a large amount of urad will be produced in the next three months. As a result, there will be no increase in market prices, and the market will remain stable and move around the MSP. IPGA made several representations to the government as many shipments had been stuck outside. Many of the moong shipments which are on their way will be cleared as a result of the government’s actions. The Government of India, has taken cognisance of the above and taken a proactive step by extending the import window which will be extremely beneficial to the industry at large,” Kothari added.