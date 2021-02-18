Agri Business

Grape exporters seek clarity on tax refunds from Centre

Radheshyam Jadhav Pune | Updated on February 18, 2021 Published on February 18, 2021

 

Grape exporters from Maharashtra have urged the government to provide more clarity on Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) — which has replaced Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS).

They say exports will be affected as there is uncertainty about the exact assistance they will get under RoDTEP.

“The government must immediately notify the refund policy under RoDTEP to avoid confusion and panic among grape cultivators. Even if grape exporters continue to export without waiting for the government’s announcement, it is grape cultivators who will suffer heavily,” said Jagannath Khapre, President of All India Grape Exporter’s Association.

He added that farmers who cannot afford to export without subsidy will have to turn to the domestic market to sell their produce.

Maharashtra is the No 1 producer accounting for more than 81.22 per cent of total grapes production and the highest productivity in the country.

According to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Exports Development Authority, Maharashtra exported 26,988.998 tonnes of the fruit in 2,049 containers this season compared with 27,812.260 tonnes during the same period in 2019-20 season in 2,082 containers. The State shipped 18,801.313 tonnes to the Netherlands followed by 4,144.240 to the UK.

“ This season, cultivators and exporters are gearing up for exports. The government must announce the percentage of subsidy to facilitate exports,” said Dindori (Nashik) MP Bharati Pawar.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 18, 2021
taxation and taxes
grapes and vineyard
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.