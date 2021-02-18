Grape exporters seek clarity on tax refunds from Centre

Grape exporters from Maharashtra have urged the government to provide more clarity on Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) — which has replaced Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS).

They say exports will be affected as there is uncertainty about the exact assistance they will get under RoDTEP.

“The government must immediately notify the refund policy under RoDTEP to avoid confusion and panic among grape cultivators. Even if grape exporters continue to export without waiting for the government’s announcement, it is grape cultivators who will suffer heavily,” said Jagannath Khapre, President of All India Grape Exporter’s Association.

He added that farmers who cannot afford to export without subsidy will have to turn to the domestic market to sell their produce.

Maharashtra is the No 1 producer accounting for more than 81.22 per cent of total grapes production and the highest productivity in the country.

According to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Exports Development Authority, Maharashtra exported 26,988.998 tonnes of the fruit in 2,049 containers this season compared with 27,812.260 tonnes during the same period in 2019-20 season in 2,082 containers. The State shipped 18,801.313 tonnes to the Netherlands followed by 4,144.240 to the UK.

“ This season, cultivators and exporters are gearing up for exports. The government must announce the percentage of subsidy to facilitate exports,” said Dindori (Nashik) MP Bharati Pawar.