Grow Indigo and Dvara E-Registry (DER) have partnered to promote climate-smart agricultural practices and create income opportunities for farmers. This collaboration will connect smallholder farmers to the carbon market through the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices, thereby creating a win-win situation for both the environment and the farming community, Dvara said in a statement.

Grow Indigo, known for its efforts in assisting farmers adopt regenerative practices, and Dvara E-Registry, a frontrunner in leveraging technology to improve farm profitability and decrease cultivation costs, are set to spearhead a joint project. The shared goal is to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and generate carbon credits in the Madhya Pradesh region to begin with. Dvara E-Registry and Grow Indigo are already engaged in providing farmers with alternative inputs in the form of biological products to reduce the use of synthetic inputs and improve productivity, the statement said.

Regenerative agri practices

Farmers participating in this initiative are encouraged to shift from conventional farming methods to regenerative agricultural practices. These include direct seeding of rice, reduced field flooding, no or reduced tillage and integrated nutrient management. Not only do these practices significantly cut down GHGs, but they also foster improved soil health, increased crop yields and long-term cost reduction.

“This partnership aims to promote regenerative agricultural practices by incentivising farmers with additional income. This is the first-of-its kind effort in Madhya Pradesh, of linking farmers to voluntary carbon markets.” says Umang Agrawal, Head, Carbon and Sustainable Produce from Grow Indigo. “By incentivising regenerative farming, we aim to bring about significant change in the agriculture sector, aligning the needs of our planet with the needs of our farmers.”

“Combining our digital capabilities with Grow Indigo’s expertise in sustainable agriculture and carbon monitoring presents a remarkable opportunity for transformative change,” said Tarun Katoch, Co-Founder, Dvara E-Registry. “This initiative is not only about driving down greenhouse gases but also about empowering our farmers to play an active role in climate solutions, while improving their livelihoods. The fusion of technology and regenerative farming will redefine agriculture in a climate-conscious world.”