Gujarat, Rajasthan subjected to monsoon fury

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls lashed Saurashtra and Kutch during the 24 hours ended Tuesday morning, while it was heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tripura and Tamil Nadu as two low-pressure areas called the shots from two ends of the country.

Gujarat and Rajasthan were caught right in the middle with Abdasa and Naliya recording 22 cm of rain each; Gondal-18; Bhanbad and Lakhpat-16 each; Sayla-15; Vedasandur and Jamjodhpur-13 each; Radhanpur, Santalpur and Mount Abu- 11 each; Mandvi and Tankara-10 each; Dwarka and K Paramathy-8 each; Barmer and Agartala -7 each; Katra, Okha and Purulia- 6 each; Lumding -5; Deesa, Chandbali and Tiruchirapalli-4 each.

Preparing to sign off

The causative low-pressure area lay over South-West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan on Tuesday. It is forecast to merge with the ‘heat low’ over Pakistan during the two days. Still, the low would cause widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Gujarat and heavy falls over South-West Rajasthan on Wednesday even as it signs off from India.

The other low-pressure area over North Bay of Bengal has intensified as a well-marked low over the same region. The slow-moving system may get a move west-northwestwards during the next 4-5 days into East India and North-West India before it finds itself parked over the deserts of Rajasthan towards the end of the month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Odisha, plains of West Bengal, and Jharkhand till Friday; and over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and West Rajasthan from Wednesday to Friday. Isolated extremely heavy falls are forecast over Odisha on Wednesday and over Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Monsoon healthy, more rains seen

The monsoon continues to be healthy replete with a very active trough, the IMD said. It may remain as such for next 2-3 days. In addition, there is a convergence of south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over North-West India at least till Friday. As a result, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over North-West India until then.

On Tuesday, the monsoon trough passed through the centre of the low over South-West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan and then into Churu, Narnaull, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bankura and Canning before bending east-south-eastwards into the centre of the well-marked low over North Bay of Bengal. This is as best an alignment as that corresponds with active monsoon conditions.

An extended outlook from August 20 to September 1 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Central and adjoining North-West India, the adjoining plains and the North-Eastern states. September normally marks the withdrawal phase of the monsoon from West Rajasthan.