Gujarat to begin wheat MSP procurement from March 16

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Gujarat government on Monday announced wheat procurement for the marketing season 2021-22 that begins from February-March under the price support scheme (PSS).
Announcing the procurement schedule, the State civil supplies Corporation informed that the procurement of wheat at the MSP will begin from March 16 and will continue till July 31.
The registration will start from March 8 and continue till March 31. The procurement will be conducted at 235 centers designated by the Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation.
The Centre has set the rabi MSP for wheat at ₹1,975 per quintal. The market prices for wheat quoted at ₹1,820 a quintal at the Rajkot market.
“The farmers should register themselves online through procurement centers to participate in the MSP procurement process,” the statement from the State Civil Supplies Corporation said.
Last month, Gujarat government had registered farmers for chana (gram) procurement, for which over 3 lakh farmers had registered.
