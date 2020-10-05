Gujarat to get country’s first two Organic Spices Seed parks

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
A first-of-its-kind organic spices seed park will come up at two places in Gujarat with an aim to encourage capacity building and adoption of best practices in the production cumin and fennel seeds, the main crops in the region.
The Gujarat Chief Minister on Monday released the sanction letters to two farmer producer organisations (FPOs) for a NABARD-supported Organic Spices Seed Park for saunf (fennel seed) in the Banaskantha district and jeera (cumin seed) in Patan for promotion of organic seed value chain of the spices.
Speaking about the development, GR Chintala, Chairman, NABARD, informed that the two spices seeds parks will create a complete value chain and provide capacity building training for the farmers.
A total of ₹23 lakh in grant assistance has been accorded to both the parks, which will have 50 farmers each. Once ready, the specialised institutions will the collect seeds, which will be sent for testing on quality control.
DK Mishra, Chief General Manager, NABARD, said that the seeds production is followed by grading, sorting and packaging before being sent to the markets.
“The effort is to enable FPO’s member farmers get these organic seeds for their production. This park will act as a platform for captive use,” said Mishra.
NABARD has also requested the Chief Minister to expand this model to and replicate it in other districts. These FPOs will oversee the functioning of the park.
The country has total 8000 FPOs, with average about 300-400 farmers as members of each FPO. In order to push value-addition, NABARD is also working on a concept of ‘value-chain finance’. “Every level of the FPO chain has to be financed. We are working on the nuances of the concept,” said Chintala.
Due to collectivisation of farmers under an FPO, they are able to take collective advantage of input procurement, credits, marketing and value-addition despite having a average per capita land holding of less than 1 ha.
For the on-going tax issue on the MAT, which is levied on the FPOs, Chintala said that a representation has been made to the Union Finance Ministry. “We can’t say right now anything about it. So far nothing has happened.”
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...