Harrisons Malayalam Ltd ranked 6th by Great Place to Work Institute in 2021

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd (HML) recognised among top 10 companies in India’s Best Companies to Work by the survey conducted by Great Place to Work Institute in SBU:B vertical of HML.

HML is the first Kerala- based company to feature in the Top-10 List and is a front runner, ever since the company started participating the competition from 2014.

Great Place to Work Institute is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organisations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures. Around 700 organisations registered for the 2021 study in India.

Cherian M George, Chief Executive, HML-SBU B and Wholetime Director, HML says, “Crisis bring people close. We have been together during the pandemic holding hands, helping each other and protecting our families and community around. Recognition by GPTW is endorsement of the strong values and culture which we follow at HML”

Harrisons Malayalam with a 100- year-old legacy in Kerala for manufacturing high quality teas and natural rubber has always been a front runner in setting new standards in plantation business. All tea factories and estates are certified for Rain Forest Alliance (RA), ETP (Ethical Tea Partnership), Trust Tea and UTZ certifications.