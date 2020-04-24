Agri Business

Turmeric regains colour

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

The price of the turmeric on the futures trade increased on Friday. “ After several days the price at the futures increased by ₹15 a quintal. Almost all the turmeric farmers expected increase in price, but were disappointed as the price was not increased. We expect spot price to improve slightly from next week,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association. Totally, 743 bags arrived for sale. Though few bags of good quality turmeric were sold for increased price of ₹200 a quintal. 75 per cent of the arrived turmeric was sold.

