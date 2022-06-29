Heavy monsoon clouds approach West Coast, East and North-West India 

Satellite pictures this (Wednesday) morning showed heavy monsoon clouds approaching the West Coast from Panaji to Kundapura, Mangaluru, Kannur, Kozhikode to Kollam across Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala even as the monsoon readies to enter Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir over North-West India.

Heavy over Uttarakhand, HP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand tomorrow (Thursday) and heavy to very heavy showers over Himachal Pradesh both today and tomorrow; Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh, tomorrow; East Uttar Pradesh both today and tomorrow; and East Rajasthan, tomorrow and the day after (Thursday and Friday).

More rain for parts of Bihar, UP

Clusters of heavy clouds hung over parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, where the monsoon has already entered, or is in the process of doing so, as also over East India and adjoining North-West India. Areas expected to see heavy rainfall today include Medininagar in Jharkhand; Shahdol and Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh; and Gaya, Sasaram, Patna, Darbhanga, Barharia, Bhagalpur and Purnea in Bihar, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) indicated.

Closing in on Delhi, surroundings

In Uttar Pradesh, the vulnerable areas are Varanasi, Allahabad, Fatehpur, Lucknow, Faizabad, Shahganj, Gorakhpur, Mau, Balrampur, Farrukhabad, Bareilly and Aligarh. The rain belt is closing in on Delhi, the national capital, even as another band of clouds approached it from Mandi and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh; Patiala and Panipat in Punjab and Haryana; and Saharanpur in West Uttar Pradesh to the North.

Rain for MP, Chhattisgarh

The IMD has forecast moderate thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh today (Wednesday); and Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha both today and tomorrow. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh from Thursday to Saturday; and East Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and Friday. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Odisha until Sunday; Jharkhand, today and tomorrow; Bihar, tomorrow; and plains of West Bengal, today. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar today, while it will be isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim.