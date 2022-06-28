Monsoon set to reach Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh in next 2-3 days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has assessed that conditions are favourable for advancement of the monsoon into the remaining parts of Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir by Wednesday.

Earlier, the IMD had said it expected a fresh spell over parts of central India and north-west India from this week. This would take the monsoon to parts of Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana by Thursday or Friday, not far beyond the normal timeline of June 29. Major ‘waypoints,’ give or take a few, have been covered more or less on time while leaving the adjacent interior without adequate rain.

Deficit unchanged at 10 pc

The rainfall deficit for the country as a whole was unchanged from 10 per cent, though individually, Central India saw the shortfall worsen by a perentage point to 31 per cent on Tuesday. East and North-East India has alone posted above-normal rainfall of 19 per cent while North-West India was in the red by a similar margin (-19 per cent), and the South Peninsula at -15 per cent. More than half of the country is left with either deficient (up to -59 per cent) rainfall or largely-deficient rainfall (above -60 per cent).

Supporting features ready

The emerging monsoon spell is being driven on the West Coast by an offshore trough, though lying truncated from North Maharashtra to North Kerala, and an East-West trough over land from North-West Rajasthan to West-Central Bay of Bengal, overseen from above by a shear zone of monsoon turbulence (where opposing winds meet) across the latitude of Nashik, Washim, Chandrapur, Kapsi, Bhawanipatna and Bhubaneshwar across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.