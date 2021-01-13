Heavy rain batters Cuddalore, South TN

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Central Water Commission declared an ‘orange alert’ at Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday with River Thamirabarani flowing in a severe flood situation. It was 0.05 metre above its danger mark and 0.80 metre at noon, and below its previous highest flood level reached on November 14, 1992.
It was expected to continue its rising trend and reach the high flood level into the night, according to the Commission. While coastal areas of Tamil Nadu received extremely heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the Thamirabarani basin had received heavy to very heavy rainfall.
This was even as heavy rain was forecast to occur on Wednesday in the vicinity and across the southern districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Theni as well over neighbouring Kerala and Lakshadweep area from extended rains after the North-East monsoon officially drew to a close.
The Regional Met Centre, Chennai, said that the session has been vigorous over Tamil Nadu until morning. Rains occurred at most places over Lakshadweep area, at many places over Tamil Nadu, and at a few places over Kerala. Moderate rainfall occurred over Karaikal, while it was light over Puducherry.
The rainfall amounts during the past 24 hours conveyed the intensity with which they targeted Cuddalore district. Some of these are Parangipettai, 28 cm; Sethiyathope, 21 cm; Bhuvanagiri, 20 cm; Srimushnam, 19 cm; Chidambaram, 16 cm; Pelandurai, 14 cm; Kurinjipadi, 12 cm; Vepur and Vridhachalam-10 cm.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...