Heavy rain batters Cuddalore, South TN

The Central Water Commission declared an ‘orange alert’ at Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday with River Thamirabarani flowing in a severe flood situation. It was 0.05 metre above its danger mark and 0.80 metre at noon, and below its previous highest flood level reached on November 14, 1992.

It was expected to continue its rising trend and reach the high flood level into the night, according to the Commission. While coastal areas of Tamil Nadu received extremely heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the Thamirabarani basin had received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Vigorous rain session

This was even as heavy rain was forecast to occur on Wednesday in the vicinity and across the southern districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Theni as well over neighbouring Kerala and Lakshadweep area from extended rains after the North-East monsoon officially drew to a close.

The Regional Met Centre, Chennai, said that the session has been vigorous over Tamil Nadu until morning. Rains occurred at most places over Lakshadweep area, at many places over Tamil Nadu, and at a few places over Kerala. Moderate rainfall occurred over Karaikal, while it was light over Puducherry.

The rainfall amounts during the past 24 hours conveyed the intensity with which they targeted Cuddalore district. Some of these are Parangipettai, 28 cm; Sethiyathope, 21 cm; Bhuvanagiri, 20 cm; Srimushnam, 19 cm; Chidambaram, 16 cm; Pelandurai, 14 cm; Kurinjipadi, 12 cm; Vepur and Vridhachalam-10 cm.