Three deaths have been reported as a result of incessant rain in Kerala over the past couple days as some of the largest and flood-prone rivers remained in spate even as on Wednesday. The State administration on declared an orange alert in 12 out of the 14 districts and a holiday for schools and colleges in six.

River Manimala is flowing at least 1.6 metre above the danger mark at one point in Pathanamthitta district while water level has rose significantly in Pampa and Achankoil, reports reaching here on Wednesday morning said. Relief camps have been opened at a number of centres.

Small reservoirs opened

Shutters of two more dams have been opened in the hills-bound Idukki district after Maniyar in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. Residents downstream of the respective rivers have been directed to keep a vigil. Road traffic was banned in Idukki from 7 pm to 6 am as a precautionary measure.

Rain for two more days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update on Wednesday light to moderate to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may continue over South India for next two days before relenting. Morning satellite pictures showed intense clouding all along the West Coast from Mumbai to Panaji, Mangaluru, Kozhikode and Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram.

Supportive features stay

The rain-facilitating offshore trough lay full-blown from South Gujarat to Kerala coasts, representing active monsoon conditions. But clouds thinned out into the rest of interior peninsula, except in parts of the East Coast, especially around Visakhapatnam. This is attributed to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over West-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andhra Pradesh coast and the rain-facilitating shear zone of monsoon turbulence running across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Rain for East India

This cyclonic circulation will combine with the monsoon trough from North-West India to East India trigger fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha during next five days, and over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur during next two days. Isolated heavy rain may lash Jharkhand on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy falls in West India

A persisting cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat will continue to bring light to moderate widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next four-five days and over Gujarat on Thursday and Friday. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Konkan, Goa and the ghat areas of Madhya and Gujarat.

Outlook for North-West

Over North-West India, the monsoon trough along with a cyclonic circulation over Central Uttar Pradesh will bring light to moderate to fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy falls to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during next five days; over East Uttar Pradesh Wednesday and Thursday; over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh from Thursday to Sunday; over East Rajasthan from Wednesday to Saturday; and over West Rajasthan from Friday to Sunday.