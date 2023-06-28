The advance of monsoon into the last frontiers of the landmass is currently ahead of time by several days and may cover the entire landmass in the next two-three days, up to week earlier than normal. By Wednesday evening, its northern limit had reached Bikaner (near the international border); Narnaul (Haryana) and Firozpur (Punjab), India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Ahead of time

Conditions are favourable its further advance of into the remaining parts of the country across Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during next two-three days. The normal date for this to happen is July 8. On Wednesday, the harbinger low-pressure area hung over North-East Madhya Pradesh, and would move towards North-West Madhya Pradesh during next two days.

Large deficit areas

The orderly progress of the monsoon during the past few days is attributed to the movement of the ‘low’ along the most ideal track possible across the core farming lands. But Wednesday also saw East Uttar Pradesh join the list of meteorological subdivisions with large deficits (above -60 per cent) along with Kerala, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Bihar. The deficit for the country as a whole narrowed down to -16 per cent thanks to heavy to very to extremely heavy rain received elsewhere. Forecasts indicated a similar pattern emerging during the next few days as well.

More rain for North India

Over North-West India, the IMD predicted light to moderate to fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy rain over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana during the next three days. It will be isolated heavy to very heavy East Rajasthan Friday to Sunday and over Uttarakhand on Friday.

East and Central India

As for Central India, it would be light to moderate to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning over Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha until Friday. It would be isolated very heavy over West Madhya Pradesh until Friday. Parts of East and North-East India as well as the South Peninsula may also receive heavy rain. But the intensity may reduce into the next week, also the first of July, the rainiest of all four months.