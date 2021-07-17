Heavy rain regime migrates to North India

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Active monsoon conditions may prevail over the country at least for another week until July 24 even as a heavy rain regime prevailing along the West Coast and parts of Peninsular India braces to shift to the north of the country, especially North-West India and North-East India, during the next few days.
The rain belt may swing back to the West Coast and Peninsular India with the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the North-West Bay of Bengal around in another 4-5 days (around July 21). The western part of the rain-driving monsoon trough over land has moved north to Bikaner in Rajasthan.
This may cause rain activity to increase along the hills of North-West India and Uttar Pradesh with fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls as well as over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh until Wednesday (July 21) and moderate to heavy falls over Delhi.
Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is forecast alongside over the West Coast and parts of West Peninsular India except over Gujarat state during the next 5-6 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan, Goa, the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls may break out over North-East India and the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim until Monday and decrease in intensity thereafter. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya until Sunday and the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim until Monday.
The eastern end of the rain-driving monsoon trough over land moving north to the foothills of the Himalayas, a perfect setting for enhanced monsoon rainfall along the foothills and adjoining plains for the next couple of days before the eastern end of the trough moves back to the South.
This will happen around the time the buzz emerges in the Bay of Bengal to signal the low-pressure area. Once done, the low-pressure area will host the eastern end of the trough to lie anchored over the waters of the North-West Bay and connecting to the trough’s western end in Rajasthan across the plains.
The ‘low’ will unleash fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Central and adjoining East India and along the West coast; scattered to fairly widespread over the remaining parts of the country except over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal where isolated rainfall is likely.
Meanwhile, the main centres receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (above 7 cm) during the 24 hours ending on Saturday morning are: Cooch Behar-20; Dhubri-17; Ratnagiri-16; Kokrajhar, Mahabubnagar and Harnai-12 each; Mormugao, Uttar Kannada, Narayanpet, Guntur, South Goa and Thane-11 each; Shivamoga, Wanaparthy, Chengalpattu, north Goa & Palghar-10 each.
West Garo, Jalpaiguri, Nagarkurnool, Tiruvallur and Karwar-9 each; Siddharthnagar, Udhampur, Peren, Bhuvanagiri, Barpeta, Bageshwar, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai and Raigad-8; South Garo, Wokha, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Darjeeling, Maharajganj, Ernakulum, Nalconda, Nellore, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Villupuram-7 each.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...