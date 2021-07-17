Heavy rain regime migrates to North India

Active monsoon conditions may prevail over the country at least for another week until July 24 even as a heavy rain regime prevailing along the West Coast and parts of Peninsular India braces to shift to the north of the country, especially North-West India and North-East India, during the next few days.

The rain belt may swing back to the West Coast and Peninsular India with the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the North-West Bay of Bengal around in another 4-5 days (around July 21). The western part of the rain-driving monsoon trough over land has moved north to Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Rain belt moving to North India

This may cause rain activity to increase along the hills of North-West India and Uttar Pradesh with fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls as well as over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh until Wednesday (July 21) and moderate to heavy falls over Delhi.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is forecast alongside over the West Coast and parts of West Peninsular India except over Gujarat state during the next 5-6 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan, Goa, the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Perfect setting along foothills

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls may break out over North-East India and the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim until Monday and decrease in intensity thereafter. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya until Sunday and the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim until Monday.

The eastern end of the rain-driving monsoon trough over land moving north to the foothills of the Himalayas, a perfect setting for enhanced monsoon rainfall along the foothills and adjoining plains for the next couple of days before the eastern end of the trough moves back to the South.

Low-pressure area in four days

This will happen around the time the buzz emerges in the Bay of Bengal to signal the low-pressure area. Once done, the low-pressure area will host the eastern end of the trough to lie anchored over the waters of the North-West Bay and connecting to the trough’s western end in Rajasthan across the plains.

The ‘low’ will unleash fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Central and adjoining East India and along the West coast; scattered to fairly widespread over the remaining parts of the country except over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal where isolated rainfall is likely.

Heavy to very heavy rain

Meanwhile, the main centres receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (above 7 cm) during the 24 hours ending on Saturday morning are: Cooch Behar-20; Dhubri-17; Ratnagiri-16; Kokrajhar, Mahabubnagar and Harnai-12 each; Mormugao, Uttar Kannada, Narayanpet, Guntur, South Goa and Thane-11 each; Shivamoga, Wanaparthy, Chengalpattu, north Goa & Palghar-10 each.

West Garo, Jalpaiguri, Nagarkurnool, Tiruvallur and Karwar-9 each; Siddharthnagar, Udhampur, Peren, Bhuvanagiri, Barpeta, Bageshwar, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai and Raigad-8; South Garo, Wokha, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Darjeeling, Maharajganj, Ernakulum, Nalconda, Nellore, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Villupuram-7 each.

