In a bid to beat stagnancy and improve yields in cotton, farmers in Telangana have successfully completed an experiment with the high-density planting system (HDPS), which promises to increase yields by 30 to 50 per cent.

Scientists from Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and the State Agricultural Ministry have taken up HDPS demonstrations in farmers’ fields in about 3,642 hectares across 26 districts in Telangana.

A scientist says it is like growing three acres of cotton on just one acre. Unlike in traditional cotton, where farmers continue the crop for 3 to 4 picks, the HDPS crop gives all the output in just one picking, allowing the farmers to go for a short-term crop before the regular Rabi crop.

As against 7,000–8,000 plants in an acre, the farmers planted about 21,000–22,000 plants. The height of the plant is regulated using sprays to ensure a uniform height of the crop, making it easier for machines to harvest.

Good start

“We have targeted growing cotton on about 8,093 hectares in various demonstration plots in 26 districts. We could grow it on nearly 9,000 acres this kharif,” R Jagadeeshwar, Director of Research at Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), told businessline.

He claimed that farmers have recorded 8 to 12 quintals an acre in the HDPS system as against 6 to 8 quintals, promising a good start for the new cropping method.

The experiment, however, suffered a blow early in the kharif season, when heavy rains for nearly two-and-a-half months adversely impacted the growth of the crop.

“The crop, however, recovered in August onwards after the rains stopped. They have sprayed plant growth regulator (mepiquat chloride) twice,” he said.

Farmers were given pneumatic planters, which reduce labour work and improve precision in sowing, as part of the experiment.

The scientists have selected a few varieties from Nuziveedu Seeds Limited and Rasi Seeds for the demo.

Challenges

The HDPS, however, would mean additional expenditure. As against two packets for an acre, the farmers would have to use 5–6 packets for growing more plants.

The cost of the planter is put at ₹11 lakh and that of the harvester at ₹70 lakh. This might also take some time before more number of farmers take to the HDPS cotton.

“Going by the inquiries from farmers for the planters and the enhanced yields, we expect more farmers will go for HDPS cotton next year,” Jagadeeshwar said.