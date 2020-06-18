How farmers in Maharashtra are enhancing their income amid Covid crisis

Cracking the new code of work
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Centre has set an ambitious target to double farmers’ income by 2022 but many farmers in drought-prone regions of Maharashtra are already close to the target, that too amid the Covid-19 crisis.
Washim district in Vidarbha is known for freshwater fish farming and fish farmers usually sell their produce to brokers at ₹70 per kg. But during the Covid-19 crisis, as the chain of brokers broke down, fish farmers sold their produce directly to consumers at ₹200/kg, which fetched them ₹130 extra per kg. Fish farming is a secondary enterprise for farmers here and the income they got from fish farming will help them sustain the losses in farming.
The Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) has documented innovative experiments of farmers in Maharashtra’s suicide zones of Marathwada and Vidarbha. The document, titled Innovative Agri-Solutions During Covid-19, also covers the efforts taken by farmers elsewhere in India.
The battle against Covid-19 by farmers in the drought zone is significant considering the series of natural disasters causing damage to crops and pushing farmers into distress. Devastated by a severe drought last year followed by unseasonal rains and then the pandemic, farmers in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions have put up a resilient fight during lockdown.
For milk producer farmers in Takli in Amravati district, the lockdown came as a blessing in disguise. About 1,600-litre milk is produced daily in the village. With the direct connection with consumers, farmers got a price of ₹60 per litre for buffalo milk and ₹40 per litre for cow milk. Farmers are also trying their hand in producing milk products. “Farmers of Takali village are getting ₹80,000 daily and ₹24 lakh a month by selling direct to consumer and making value-added products,” the ICAR report said.
Farmers in Beed came up with the idea of ‘markets on wheels’ as traditional mandis stopped operations during the lockdown. With the help of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) scientists and local officials, farmers got licences to sell their goods to consumers. Hundreds of farmers in Aurangabad joined hands to form a supply chain connecting to consumers.
The alternative marketing and supply chain proved valuable for farmers in Nanded, who reaped the benefits of the direct sale of vegetables. KVK in Jalna developed the ‘Farm to Kitchen’ e-commerce website for online purchase of fruits and vegetables.
“Covid has taught many lessons and the important lesson for us is that one has to find solutions to problems instead of complaining and succumbing to the situation,” said Kaka Thote, a farmer in Aurangabad. Even as farmer suicides continue in Marathwada and Vidarbha, there are many farmers who have shown the way forward, Thote added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
The stock of Rallis India made a fresh high on the daily chart on Tuesday, opening the door for further ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...