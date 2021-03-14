How Our Food is disrupting the food processing sector

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
An agtech start-up incubated at T-Hub is attempting to address a unique problem that farmers in the country face – little or no value-addition to the commodities that they sell, resulting in poor incomes.
Our Food, which is closing the financial year 2020-21 with a turnover of ₹85 crore, has processed 10,000 tonnes of foodgrains.
The start-up is relying on low-cost, small equipment for the processing of foodgrains in order to keep the cost overheads under control. It identifies progressive farmers with small holdings in villages and helps them get bank loans to set up the village-level franchises.
“Each of the unit would need an investment of ₹7 lakh, including ₹3 lakh from the rural entrepreneurs. We help them secure a bank loan, besides investing in them in equity,” Balareddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Our Food, told BusinessLine.
It has so far set up 1,000 such processing units in nine States. “Each unit can process up to 400 kg of grains or other agri commodities,” he said. The company will also handhold the farmers to sell their produce to either bulk buyers or to sell it through the company’s brand.
On Friday, the firm entered into an agreement with the Government of Telangana to set up over 20,000 micro processing units in different parts of the State with an investment of ₹1,500 crore. The start-up has a facility to manufacture processing equipment at Zaheerabad.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...