‘I shall not succumb to any pressure, will continue on farm panel’: Ghanwat

Shetkari Sanghatana (SS) President Anil Ghanwat said that he would not resign from the committee set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the standoff over farm laws. Ghantwat’s statement comes against the backdrop of Bhupinder Singh Mann, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), refusing to join the committee.

Speaking to BusinessLine on Friday Ghanwat said, “I’m not going to succumb to any pressure. The Supreme Court has appointed me and I’m going to fulfil the task given to me. I appeal to farmers to join the discussions with the committee”. Ghanwat added that the solution to the standoff could be found only if farmers came forward for discussions.

Farmers must have the right to take matters related to farm laws to the court: Ghanwat

Mann stance

Bhupinder Singh Mann, on Thursday, refused to join the four-member committee saying that he was “ready to sacrifice any position so as not to compromise the interest of Punjab and farmers of the country”. Farmers have questioned the committee saying that all four members are supporters of the law.

Breaking the impasse on new Farm Acts

Ghanwat, however, disagreed. “I am a farmer myself. I have been part of many farmer agitations for the last many decades. No one in the committee is against farmers and their welfare. There is no question of individual members thrusting their views. We can have a fruitful discussion if farmers come for talks” .

Widening rift

Ghanwat’s appointment by the SC has widened the rift between farmer organisations in Maharashtra. Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and splinter groups of Shetkari Sanghatana have supported agitating farmers. Shetkari Sanghatana led by Ghanwat stands isolated and continues to support the farm laws.

Raju Shetti, former MP and president of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, said Maharashtra farmers are supporting agitating Punjab and Haryana farmers and the Central government must not impose laws.