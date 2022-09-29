The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has won the first position in the latest ranking of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in the category of ‘Fisheries and Animal Science’ institutes in the country.

It also secured third position among the 93 institutes under all divisions of crop science, horticultural science, natural resource management, agricultural engineering, animal science and fisheries science. The ranking was based on research and other activities of the institutes during 2019-2021.

CMFRI ranked the highest in the ICAR institutes headquartered in Kerala.

On the latest ranks, Dr A Gopalakrishnan, Director, CMFRI, said: “This achievement is seen as a recognition for collective efforts of the CMFRI family in research and development activities for the sustainable growth of the country’s marine fisheries.”

In addition, attempts to popularise mariculture activities like cage fish farming, technology development for breeding of commercially important fishes, research initiatives to develop nutraceutical products from marine organisms, efforts for making relevant policies, studies on socio-economics of the sector and extension activities among many others have helped CMFRI to achieve this feat, he said.

The Kochi headquartered CMFRI has regional research centres in Veraval, Karwar, Mangaluru, Kozhikode, Vizhinjam, Chennai, Tuticorin, Mandapam, Visakhapatnam and Digha.