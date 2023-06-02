The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Topics (ICRISAT) will help the Bihar government implement its fourth Krishi (agricultural) Roadmap.

The aim is to improve the sustainability and profitability of crop production in the state’s diverse agro-climatic zones, some of which experience floods and droughts.

Mangala Rai, Agriculture Advisor to the Bihar Chief Minister, called for an action plan for the same at a meeting of ICRISAT representatives and a few officials of the state’s agriculture and allied departments.

Also read: ICRISAT invites agritechs to apply for funding

“The partnership will also focus on research related to value chains, seed systems, sustainable diversification, and water-budget integration in drought-prone regions of Bihar,“ ICRISAT Deputy Director-General (Research) Arvind Kumar, said.

“Through our collaboration, we can harness cutting-edge research, innovative solutions, and evidence-based strategies to catalyse sustainable agricultural development in the state,” Jacqueline Hughes, Director-General of ICRISAT, said in a statement on Friday.

