The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has signed an agreement with Marut Dronetech Private Limited to launch Drone-as-a-Service (DAAS) operations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

One of the key components of this tie-up is the creation of demand for rural entrepreneurs who have already invested in drone technology. This will also encourage rural youth to become drone service providers.

The duo introduces pay-per-acre concept, saving farmers from heavy costs of owning drones.

Through this initiative, the two entities are targeting to spray agri inputs over five lakh acres.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards creating rural entrepreneurs, improving agricultural productivity,” Marut Drones Co-founder and CEO Prem Kumar has said.

Under the agreement, Marut Dronetech will deploy its drone technology to administer a range of agricultural inputs developed by IFFCO agri-products. This initiative aims to optimise crop yields while minimising environmental impact, ultimately contributing to sustainable agricultural practices,” he said.

Individuals who are keen on acquiring agricultural drones can avail themselves of government subsidies, facilitating their participation in the initiative and enabling them to offer drone services to farmers on a pay-per-acre basis.

“DAAS enables farmers to access drone technology through rural drone entrepreneurs at a per-acre cost, ensuring affordability and accessibility even for small-scale farmers. Drone owners and service providers can enroll with Marut under Drone as a Service (DAAS) to get incentives on spraying services,” he said.