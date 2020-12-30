IIHR commercialises probiotic fruit beverage technology

ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticulture Research, Bengaluru has commercialised its technology to manufacture probiotic pineapple beverage to a Mysuru based start-up Makers of Mysuru Pvt Ltd.

MR Dinesh, Director, IIHR said the technology to manufacture probiotic pineapple beverage is the first such technology to be commercialised by the institute.

The probiotic fruit bevereage technology was developed by a team of scientists from the Post Harvest Technology and Agri Engineering division of IIHR led by Harinder Singh Oberoi. “It took almost three years for us to develop and standardise this technology,” Oberoi said. The beverage does not contain any artificial chemicals or preservatives, he said.

Chetan Gowda, MD of Makers of Mysuru, said that the company expects to launch the beverage before March 2021. The company, which manufactures kokum-based products, is in the process of adding new machinery for the commercialisation of the pineapple beverage, which needs a cold supply chain.

Dinesh said IIHR is also looking at commercialisng the technology among entrepreneurs in the North-East, which is a major producing area for pineapples. “We have sounded out the Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the North-East to create awareness about this technology,” he said.

IIHR has also developed technologies for producing probiotic mango and pomegranate beverages, which has evoked interest from entrepreneurs. “We hope to commercialise them soon,” Dinesh said.