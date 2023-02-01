Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal, have for the first time unravelled the genetic makeup of four native Indian cow breeds — Kasaragod Dwarf, Kasaragod Kapila, Vechur, and Ongole.

The details of the genome sequencing study have been published in the preprint server bioRXiv in a paper co-authored by Vineet K Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER Bhopal, and his research scholars Abhisek Chakraborty, Manohar S Bisht, Rituja Saxena, Shruti Mahajan, and Joby Pulikkan.

The genome is like a blueprint or instructions for building and running an organism, whether plant or animal. It is made up of units called genes, which contain the information needed for the organism to grow, develop, and function properly. By deciphering the genome, scientists can learn important information about the organism, such as its distinctive traits, vulnerability to certain diseases and more.

Previous studies

Native Indian cows have certain traits that help them survive tough conditions in India, such as lack of quality nutritious feed and prevalence of diseases. Previous studies have examined how Indian cows can handle hot weather, their size, and their milk type. But in the absence of complete genome sequencing, it was impossible to know the reasons behind these unique traits.

Researchers used high-throughput sequencing techniques to read and understand the genome of the four native Indian cow breeds.

Sharma said, “We have identified a specific set of genes in the native Indian cow breeds that showed sequence and structural variation compared to the genes of Western cattle species. This may provide valuable insights into how Indian breeds adapt to tropical conditions.” Kasaragod Dwarf Conservation Society helped in sample collection from the Kapila Gaushala in Kerala.

The genome structure can be used to improve the breeding and management of these cows, leading to increased productivity and sustainability in the Indian cattle industry. Understanding the genetic differences between them and other breeds will serve as a valuable resource for future studies and genetic improvement.

“Genome sequencing can help preserve the genetic diversity of these native breeds, which is important for maintaining a healthy and resilient herd,” Sharma said.

Another achievement of this study is the draft genome assembly of the world’s smallest cow breed, Vechur. The researchers identified the genes that showed sequence variation within dwarf and non-dwarf Bos indicus cattle breeds.