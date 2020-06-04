IMD forecasts fresh low-pressure area in Bay by Monday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has on Thursday announced the outlook for a fresh low-pressure area forming over the eastern parts of West-Central Bay of Bengal (off the Myanmar coast) in the next four days (June 8), which promises to sustain the orderly progress of a nascent monsoon over the country.

This is even as a remnant of Cyclone Nisarga from the Arabian Sea that crossed the West Coast near Alibaug in Maharashtra yesterday was meandering its way across Central India towards the foothills of the Himalayas, accompanied by moderate to heavy rain and high winds.

The IMD said the remnant had weakened thrice over to become a depression and lay over the contiguous Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh about 60 km North-West of Akola and 220 km west-northwest of Nagpur (both in Maharashtra) and 230 km South-South-East of Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh). It was expected to move East-North-East and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area by Thursday evening.

Monsoon’s progress

Meanwhile, it has helped advance the monsoon into parts of Central Arabian Sea (West of Lakshadweep); entire Kerala; parts of Karnataka, the Comorin and South-West Bay of Bengal; most parts of the South-East Bay and parts of East-Central Bay by Thursday.

Its northern limit (imaginary line that marking its spatial journey) passed through Karwar, Hassan, Coimbatore, and Kanyakumari. It could cover more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South-Central and East-Central, and West-Central Bay and cover entire South-East Bay in next 2-3 days, the IMD announced on Thursday.

The alignment of the northern limit continued to be a lopsided with the progress on the West Coast being slightly ahead of time while lagging in the Bay. The next brig milestone for the monsoon would be the onset over North-East India ahead of which the Bay arm of the monsoon should revive. And this could materialise as the monsoon advances further in the Bay with the formation of the new low.

More rain for West Coast

Early indications are that it could get well-marked, if not become a depression in the Bay. This would push in monsoon easterlies in from the Bay to pour it down over East and Central India. Interaction with yet another incoming western disturbance could make it a productive session over parts of North-West India over an area already made wet by the Nisarga remnant.

The depression could also bring the monsoon westerlies from the Arabian Sea roaring their way back and raining it down along the West Coast, especially the Coastal Karnataka-Goa-Konkan belt by mid-June. Marathawada, Vidarbha, Telangana and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh also stand to make gains. Southern and South Interior Tamil Nadu may remain drier while Kerala may receive moderate rain.

Meanwhile, a prevailing western disturbance on Thursday would help sustain the scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over the hills (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining plains of North-West India along with isolated thunderstorm, gusty winds and hail during next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over East Uttar Pradesh until Friday.