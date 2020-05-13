IMD issues cyclone watch over Bay of Bengal

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Littoral nations along the Bay of Bengal have issued separate alerts over the formation of a low-pressure area in the basin and its prospective intensification as a cyclone, after the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones over the North Indian Ocean (including the Bay and the Arabian Sea) at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a cyclone watch on Wednesday.
First off was the Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, the most proximate national forecast agency, which cited observations at 1.30 pm Myanmar Standard Time on Wednesday to confirm that a low-pressure area has formed over the South-East Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea. It said the low may further intensify into a depression during the next two days and move initially to the North-West into the West-Central Bay. The Andaman Sea and the South Bay were cloudy by noon and a few clouds were spotted over the rest of the Bay.
Some distance to the East-South-East and beyond the Bay, the Thailand Meteorological Department said it had spotted an active low over the Andaman Sea. It predicted that the system would intensify and move towards the lower Bay (southern parts of the basin). It reported scattered thundershowers and South-Easterly winds speeding to 15-35 km/hour across the region (sufficient to call out for a low) and wave heights of 3-6.5 ft and about 6.5 ft or above in the thundershower areas.
Easterly to South-Easterly winds (15-30 km/hour) prevailed to both sides of the Thai Gulf with scattered thundershowers and wave heights of 6.5 ft in the thundershower areas. The Kotabaru to Singapore stretch featured cloudy skies and isolated thundershowers, easterly winds (10-30 km/hr) and wave heights of below 3 ft and about 6.5 ft in the thundershower areas. Indochina was partly cloudy and witnessed isolated thundershowers, South-Easterly winds (10-30 km/hour) and wave heights of 3 ft and above.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka to the West-South-West witnessed active cloudiness in the seas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara. The Sri Lanka Meteorological Department warned the public about the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden rough state of the seas, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 km/hour). Navel and fishing communities have been directed to stay vigilant.
Thunder clouds had formed along the Western, South-Western, Southern and South-Eastern sea areas from the morning. The showers over the island were likely to scale up due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in its vicinity (cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region). The island nation is caught right in the midst of Westerly to South-Westerly flows headed into the Bay, getting amplified by the cyclonic circulation.
The Met Department warned the general public to take precautions to minimise damages from lightning and localised strong winds. Sri Lanka is the fourth pit-stop for the monsoon after it races in first into the Maldives (expected any time), the Bay (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) and Myanmar before reaching Kerala over mainland India.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...