IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala today

Parts of West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Kerala are varyingly expected to be the hot spots for widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall for two days from today (Wednesday).

The causative low-pressure area lies over North-West Jharkhand this (Wednesday) morning, as it tracks along a West-North-West course across the northern parts of Central India.

Squally along coast

Apart from the ‘low over North-West Jharkhand, an offshore trough, a monsoon-time repository of cloud and moisture, lies along the West Coast extended from Maharashtra coast to North Kerala coast.

This would anchor the heavy to very heavy wet spells expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka and adjoining North Kerala, all of which have witnessed excess rainfall from the last weekend.

India Met Department (IMD) has also forecast squally weather for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala coasts today, and the South Tamil Nadu coast, thanks to the presence of a circulation in the interior.

On Thursday, East Rajasthan could witness extremely heavy rainfall, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Heavy rains is expected over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala, the IMD said.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing out into the sea from the Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala coasts on both days given the squally weather forecasts.

Weak phase soon

Extended forecasts from Monday to Wednesday spoke about the possibility of the heavy rain belt regime migrating to East and North-East India, and along the foothills of the Himalayas over North-West India.

This would bring about another weak phase of the monsoon — when rains decrease over large parts of the country — inevitable, after it has set up a hyper-active session and spends itself out.

This is also the phase when thunderstorms break out along the East Coast, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and the North-East, fetching their due share of rain during the season.

Varying deficits

The overall rainfall scenario remains comfortable for the country as a whole with little more than a month and a half left in the season, though there are a few Met subdivisions saddled with varying deficits.

Of these, those in the North-West would get served by the productive 'low' travelling North-West from Jharkhand, helping mitigate the rainfall shortages by the end of the week.

In the South, the deficit subdivisions of Marathwada and Rayalaseema may have to wait out for the next monsoon spell driven by a 'low' from the Bay of Bengal.

Indications are that next few circulations forming there might not grow as full-fledged 'low's - or if tall they do, they might end up pumping rain into the East and North-East and along the Himalayan foothills.