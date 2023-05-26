India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reiterated the South-West monsoon may enter Kerala around June 4 (with a margin of plus or minus four days) and generate normal rainfall (between 96 to 104 per cent of the long-period average) for the country as a whole.

In the process, it will ride a beneficial positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and shrug off any adverse impact from a brewing El Niño in the Equatorial Pacific, though there is no direct cause-effect relationship between any of these.

Draws parallel to 1997

Interacting with newspersons in a virtual press conference, DS Pai, Head, Environment Monitoring and Research Cell and Numerical Weather Prediction, IMD, drew a parallel to 1997 which saw one of the strongest El Niño events but which managed to deliver a normal monsoon season thanks to a concurrent positive IOD.

Lately, in 2019, a record-breaking positive IOD had not just delivered a record surplus monsoon (110 per cent) but stretched it into as late as October.

To break impasse in two days

IMD expects the monsoon, currently stalled along the Nicobar Islands and adjoining South Andaman Sea and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal, to make further advance in the next two days.

Thereafter, it sees cross-equatorial flows strengthening and likely setting up a conducive environment over the South-East Arabian Sea off Kerala to precipitate the onset around June 4.

The IMD pointed to the development of a cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea over the next two days (businessline had mentioned this development positing the circulation closer to the Myanmar coast), which would help bolster the flows across the Bay and help with the further advance of the monsoons across the Bay waters in the next two days.

High El Nino probability

Pai said IMD has assessed there is a raised 90 per cent probability the monsoon-unfriendly El Niño may develop and start impacting the monsoon.

The positive IOD phase may also evolve to neutralise the impact of the former. Rainfall during June is expected to be 96 per cent for the country as a whole, but below normal (92 per cent) for North-West India.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, super typhoon Mawar loomed menacingly in the West Pacific, more than 6,000 km away from Kolkata, continuing to diver the flows from the Bay. It may maintain its status for two more days, but can’t prevent an active western disturbance from affecting North-West India.

An associated trough lay extended this (Friday) from North Pakistan through India to Bangladesh. Ahead of the western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation had dropped anchor over North Pakistan.

Volatile weather for North

It is from this circulation that the trough lay extended to Bangladesh. Both these systems are expected to move towards North-West India in the next couple of days bringing to bear volatile weather ranging from rain, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and high winds across the region.

They have also opened up a North-South trough from South-East Madhya Pradesh to coastal Karnataka.

The parent East-West trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over North Pakistan and adjoining Punjab to East Bangladesh across Punjab, South Haryana, South Uttar Pradesh, South Bihar, Jharkhand, and a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal.

The North-South trough from South-East Madhya Pradesh to coastal Karnataka across Vidarbha, Telangana, and North Interior Karnataka. All these areas may slip under the cover of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and high winds.

South-westerly winds in Bay

The parent trough has also maintained a steady and strong band of south-westerlies into West Bengal, the North-Eastern States, and Bangladesh despite the overbearing influence of the super typhoon.

On Friday morning, satellite maps showed clouding along the foothills of the Himalayas across North-West India and East India. It has caused a flare-up in weather over Ayodhya, Basti, Akbarpur, Sultanpur, Amethi and Shahganj, Jalalpur, and Belwar in East Uttar Pradesh and also over adjoining Nepal.

Cloud cover is also observed over Kerala and adjoining Coastal Karnataka extending to Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, the IMD said conditions are favourable for the advance of the monsoon into some more parts of the South Bay, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next two days. A fresh western disturbance is expected to enter North-West India in the next 3-4 days.

Monsoon onset by June 5

Western disturbances, offspring cyclonic circulations, and intruding troughs have to clear up before the monsoon can enter the Kerala coast.

Latest forecasts suggest a conducive environment will emerge during the first five days of June, helping precipitate the onset around June 5 or so. A piloting monsoon onset vortex may form over the South-East Arabian Sea around that time, according to numerical model predictions of the IMD.

Short-term outlook

In its short-term outlook, the IMD sees light to moderate rain spreading to most places over North-West India with thunderstorms, lightning, occasional gusty winds and squalls along the hills and rain at many places over the adjoining plains with thunderstorms, lightning, occasional gusty winds and squalls till today (Friday).

Thunder squalls and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr have been warned over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and North Rajasthan.

East and North-East India

Over North-East India, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next two days.

Heavy rainfall is forecast over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on Friday.

Over East India, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall is likely over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim today (Friday).