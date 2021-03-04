IMD rules out heat wave despite warming trend

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India Meteorological Department (IMD) doesn’t expect heat wave conditions to establish though day temperatures are currently above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the hills of North-West India and by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the plains and some parts of Central, East and West India.
It expects no significant change in maximum temperatures (day) over most parts of North-West India during the next 2-3 days following which they actually may fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius for subsequent two days due to the calming influence of a cooler western disturbance and associated clouding.
A fresh western disturbance as a trough lay over South Afghanistan and adjoining South-West Pakistan on Thursday evening accompanied by an offspring cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan. The combined strength makes it an active weather system.
Outlook for Saturday and Sunday said that thunderstorms, lightning and hail are possible at isolated places lover Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Punjab, North Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh.
Heavy rainfall/snowfall is forecast at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The eastward-bound western disturbance would spark lightning also over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura these days.
Meanwhile, fresh western disturbances are forecast to enter the hills of North-West from the night of Friday and adjoining plains from the next night. A third in the series is expected by March 9 (Tuesday next) setting off fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall, thunderstorms and lightning.
Scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is forecast over the rain-deficit North-East across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from this weekend. Isolated heavy rainfall may lash Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and thunder squalls (wind speeds of 50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr) and hail over Assam and Meghalaya on Friday.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather said that Mumbai has continued to sizzle with the airport observatory recording maximum temperature in excess of 37 degree Celsius on Thursday, the first time this season. Santacruz registered 37.3 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees Celsius above normal.
This is also the earliest-recorded 37 degree Celsius in early-March since 2013. The country’s financial capital does breach the 37 degrees-Celsius mark but mostly during the second half of the month. Mumbai crossed the threshold as early as on March 2 in 2013 when it recorded 38 degrees Celsius.
During March, winds normally blow from land in the morning and change over to sea during the afternoon. Mercury keeps rising till the sea breeze sets in around 1-2 pm, leading to a sudden drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius. The normal of 35 degrees Celsius is breached when sea breeze fails to set in early.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...