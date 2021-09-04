India allows GM soy meal imports via three more ports

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
India on Friday allowed imports of genetically modified (GM) soy meal through three more ports, according to a government order, facilitating overseas purchases of the animal feed in large volumes.
New Delhi, last month, allowed imports of GM soy meal for the first time to help the poultry industry, which is reeling from a surge in local soy meal prices that tripled in a year to a record high.
But the government permitted overseas purchases of the animal feed only through the Nhava Sheva Port, primarily for containers. Traders said the restriction slowed down imports.
Friday's government order said that besides the Nhava Sheva Port, traders could now import soy meal via the Mumbai Sea Port, the Tuticorin Sea Port, and the Visakhapatnam Sea Port.
Reuters on Wednesday reported that India has contracted to import 2,50,000 tonnes of soy meal, including 15,000 tonnes that Indian dealers had shipped out only two months ago.
