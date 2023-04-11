India will experience a normal South-West Monsoon this year, dispelling concerns over the most-expected weather event being affected by developments such as El Nino.

“Rainfall during monsoon will be 96 per cent of the long period average of 87 cm. It will be 82.5 cm of the 87 received during 1971-2020,” M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a press conference.

Fifth normal year

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the forecast, making it the fifth consecutive year of normal monsoon, is based on statistical and dynamic model probabilities.

IMD will likely come up with an update on the monsoon next month-end, Mohapatra said.

The South-West Monsoon is key to Indian agriculture and its kharif crops grown between June and September with harvest around October. The kharif season makes up 60 per cent of India’s total agricultural production and holds the key to the country’s economy, particularly in rural areas.

The forecast should assuage fears expressed by some of a deficient monsoon when the country is headed towards elections in 2024. Experts said whatever is IMD’s outlook it all depends on the distribution of the rainfall across the country.

Private forecast

On Monday, private forecaster Skymet forecast a below normal monsoon, saying the rainfall will be 94 per cent of the long period average.

Though the country received normal rainfall last year, the distribution was uneven with the eastern parts receiving deficient showers.

Mohapatra said the margin of error is 5 per cent on either side, which means rainfall during June-September this year.

He said the El Nino weather phenomenon, which results in droughts in parts of Asia, could set in from July. As a result, the development may impact rainfall in the second part of the monsoon.

Event factored in

On the impact of El Nino in the latter part of monsoon, Ravichandran said showers in August and September could be lower than normal but the possibility has been factored into the monsoon forecast.

Mohapatra said there is a 35 per cent chance of normal rainfall as per forecast probability. The climatological probability pegs the chance of a normal rainfall at 33 per cent.

The IMD Director-General said normal rainfall is likely over peninsular India and adjoining east central, east, north-east and some parts of north-west during monsoon.

In the key north-west region, where major kharif crops such as rice, oilseeds, cotton and pulses are grown, rainfall will likely be normal to below normal. The same pattern is forecast for west-central and pockets of north-east.

Lower snow cover

On El Nino, Mohapatra said conditions are likely to develop for the weather event during monsoon but all El Nino years “are not bad monsoon years”.

“About 40 per cent of El Nino years in the past (1951-2022) were years with normal or above normal monsoon rainfall,” he said.

He also said the snow-covered over the northern hemisphere and Eurasia was below normal during December 2022-March 2023.

“Lower snow cover over the northern hemisphere as well as Eurasia during winter and spring is favourable for the South-West Monsoon,” the IMD Director-General said.

On the month-wise break-up of the forecast, Ravichandran said it would be issued later.