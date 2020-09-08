India’s palm imports drop from 10-month high on weak demand

India goes bananas over export prospects
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Palm oil imports by top buyer India probably fell from a 10-month high as a slow recovery of the food services industry curtailed demand for the worlds most-used vegetable oil.
Inbound shipments fell 11 per cent to 734,000 tonnes in August from a month earlier as traders and refiners cut back purchases after replenishing reserves in July, according to GG Patel, managing partner of GGN Research. That compares with 852,534 tonnes in August 2019.
A drop in purchases by India could boost stockpiles in top growers Indonesia and Malaysia. That may curb gains in palm oil prices that have rallied about 22 per cent so far this quarter on optimism for steadily rising demand of the tropical oil used in everything from chocolate to ice-cream and shampoo.
Palm oil consumption by restaurants and hotels suffered in India after the government imposed the world’s most stringent stay-at-home rules in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus among its 1.3 billion people. The restrictions are gradually being lifted.
Soyabean oil imports in August are estimated to have dropped to about 391,000 tonnes from 484,525 tonnes a month earlier, Patel said, while purchases of sunflower oil fell to about 158,000 tonnes from 208,747 tonnes.
Total edible oil imports probably slumped to 1.3 million tonnes compared with 1.52 million tonnes in July, Patel said.
Palm oil imports probably totalled about 800,000 tonnes in August, according to Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based broker and industry consultant. Soya oil purchases were 410,000 tonnes, while inbound shipments of sunflower oil were 160,000 tonnes, it said.
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...