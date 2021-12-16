Innoterra partners NABARD arm to develop farmer clusters

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Innoterra has signed an MoU with NABFOUNDATION, the subsidiary of NABARD, to develop farmer clusters through its products and services. Both entities aim to engage with over 5,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) targeting to serve about one lakh smallholder farmers in select clusters over the next two years through a range of services that will increase farm incomes over 3-5 years.
The MoU was signed by Sanjeev D Rohilla, CEO, NABFOUNDATION and Pablo Erat, Chairman, Innoterra Platform Services. “This is an important partnership for NABFOUNDATION as it will enable our FPOs and smallholder farmers to access a host of services provided by Innoterra platform. Innoterra’s services are crucial to enable better market access, digitalization, traceability of produce, branding and distribution support for our farmers, thus helping them increase their income multi-fold,” Rohilla said.
“We are privileged to partner with NABFOUNDATION - it is a major milestone towards our commitment to uplift smallholder farmers. We are excited to open up our hi-tech and high-touch platform to the FPOs in NABFOUNDATION’s extensive network, allowing us to jointly create a better future for the Indian farmers,” Pablo Erat said.
Innoterra, erstwhile Pioneering Ventures, has already connected more than 100,000 farmers to its hi-tech and high-touch platform division, which provides 360-degree services encompassing farm inputs, data-driven advisory, traceability and market access to smallholder farmers in India.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...