Innoterra partners NABARD arm to develop farmer clusters

Innoterra has signed an MoU with NABFOUNDATION, the subsidiary of NABARD, to develop farmer clusters through its products and services. Both entities aim to engage with over 5,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) targeting to serve about one lakh smallholder farmers in select clusters over the next two years through a range of services that will increase farm incomes over 3-5 years.

The MoU was signed by Sanjeev D Rohilla, CEO, NABFOUNDATION and Pablo Erat, Chairman, Innoterra Platform Services. “This is an important partnership for NABFOUNDATION as it will enable our FPOs and smallholder farmers to access a host of services provided by Innoterra platform. Innoterra’s services are crucial to enable better market access, digitalization, traceability of produce, branding and distribution support for our farmers, thus helping them increase their income multi-fold,” Rohilla said.

“We are privileged to partner with NABFOUNDATION - it is a major milestone towards our commitment to uplift smallholder farmers. We are excited to open up our hi-tech and high-touch platform to the FPOs in NABFOUNDATION’s extensive network, allowing us to jointly create a better future for the Indian farmers,” Pablo Erat said.

Innoterra, erstwhile Pioneering Ventures, has already connected more than 100,000 farmers to its hi-tech and high-touch platform division, which provides 360-degree services encompassing farm inputs, data-driven advisory, traceability and market access to smallholder farmers in India.