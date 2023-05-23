IoTechWorld Avigation, an agri drone manufacturer, is in the process of setting up seven remote pilot training organisations (RPTOs) in five States by July, and aims to sell 3,000 drones this fiscal.

A media statement said that the company has collaboration with several universities and other institutions for RPTOs. The new RPTOs too are being opened in partnership with prominent organisations.

Deepak Bhardwaj, Co-Founder and Director of the company, said the two of the upcoming RPTOs will be functional this month at Gharaunda (Haryana) and Jobner (Rajasthan).

Three more RPTOs will begin operation in Gurugram (Haryana), Chikkballapur (Karnataka), and Samastipur (Bihar) in June. The remaining two in Rajamundary and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh will begin operations in July. These RPTOs will have an annual capacity to train 360 drone pilots per location annually.

New service centre

To provide after-sales service and expansion of its network, IoTechWorld will also open a new service centre for agri drone in Kolhapur.

Anoop Upadhyay, Co-Founder and Director of IoTechWorld Avigation Pvt Ltd, said the seven new RPTOs will help IoTechWorld Avigation to train more pilots who can operate the drones safely and efficiently.

This move will also create new job opportunities in the drone industry, which is growing rapidly in India, he said. The company has helped train more than 400 pilots to date.

“We sold over 500 drones in 2022-23, and this year’s target is at least 3,000 drones. We have made a comprehensive plan to meet the target and even surpass it,” he said.

The company remains committed to providing high quality agri drones and excellent customer service to its valued customers as well as job opportunities for rural youths, Upadhyay said.

On pricing, Bhardwaj said IoTechWorld’s agri drones are already competitively priced, and rates are expected to fall further with an increase in sales volume and usage of more local components in the agri drones. IoTechWorld’s drones soon to have more than 70 percent local components, he said.

Last month the company unveiled plans to expand its product line. The statement said the company has already showcased a more compact version of its famous drone Agribot. IoTechWorld has a presence in 12 States and will be expanding its footprints in newer geographies during the current fiscal, it said.

