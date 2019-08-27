IRRI plan for Telangana farmers

A top executive of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) has presented a project proposal to improve farmers’ income and ensure nutrition security in Telangana.

Addressing a gathering at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University(PJTSAU) campus here on Tuesday, Jacqueline Hughes, Deputy Director-General (Research) of IRRI, said the proposed project would focus on ensuring nutrition security in rice-based agri–food system in the State.

Besides ensuring doubling of farmer’s income, the project would focus on sustainability in water management in agriculture, development of stress tolerant rice varieties and low Glycemic index varieties.

“The project will also provide mechanisation and post harvest business models and capacity development,” she said.

Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said States should device their own strategies to achieve the Centre’s target of doubling farmers’ income by 2020.