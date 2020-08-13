ISB launches one-stop portal for indicators of economic recovery

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
How is the Indian economy recovering in the post-Covid-19 phase? Has the economic stimulus or investment made during the lockdown been showing results?
To find answers for these key questions with the help of High Frequency Indicators (HFIs), the Indian School of Business (ISB) has come up with a ‘one-stop’ portal for indicators of India’s economic recovery.
Announcing the launch of the portal, on Thursday, Ashwini Chhatre, Associate Professor, Economics and Public Policy and Executive Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) at ISB, said that the portal addresses the ‘vital’ need for data driven economic indicators. “We need to understand whether the stimulus or investments have been made wisely and if they are targeted properly,” he said.
The portal brings together several high-frequency indicators (HFIs) of India’s economic recovery to a common platform to enable real-time analysis of patterns of economic recovery and will provide journalists, citizens, and policymakers direct visual insights into important indicators at daily or monthly frequency in near-real-time and at district or State-level.
The HFIs provide a range of data on multiple aspects of the economy, including fertiliser sales, trade in agricultural commodities, registration of new businesses, registration of different types of vehicles, digital transactions and payments and demand for wage labour under MGNREGA.
