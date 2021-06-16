Jalgaon farmers export GI-certified banana to Dubai

When a consignment of Geographical Indication (GI) certified ‘Jalgaon banana’ was exported to Dubai on Monday, Jalgaon farmers saw a ray of hope in the gloomy times of Covid-19. They hope that GI-certified banana will attract customers in the Gulf and help them recover losses incurred in the last one-and-a-half years.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, 22 tonnes of GI certified Jalgaon banana were sourced from progressive farmers of Tandalwadi village in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, which is a banana cluster identified under Agri Export Policy. In 2016, Jalgaon Banana got GI certification, which was registered with Nisargraja Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Jalgaon.

Banana top pick by overseas importers among fresh fruits

Appeal to APEDA

For years, Jalgaon farmers have been toiling to develop varieties of quality banana, which has a huge demand in the Indian market. Now, farmers are hoping that export to the Gulf market would continue next season.

Jalgaon, known as the ‘ banana hub’ of Maharashtra, accounts for about 50 per cent of the State’s 90,000 hectares of banana plantation. Farmers have requested APEDA to help them popularise GI-certified banana by facilitating cold storages, packhouses and grants. Farmers say that Jalgaon banana could be exported to Iraq, Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

“Since last year farmers are struggling on various fronts. Many farmers had to sell their produce at ₹4-6 a dozen to merchants as markets were closed and demand was down. The government must pay more attention to the export of banana,” said SG Sonawane from Jalgaon.

India goes bananas over export prospects

Exports up

India is the world’s leading producer of bananas with a share of around 25 per cent in total output. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh contribute more than 70 per cent of the country’s banana production. Despite being a leading producer of banana, India’s share is just 0.1 per cent in the export market. During 2020-21 (April-February), India has exported 1.91 lakh tonnes of banana valued at ₹619 crore. According to the Ministry of Commerce, India’s banana export has been rising sharply because of the adoption of farm practices in line with global standards.