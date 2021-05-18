Japan’s NEC, Kochi-based Kings Infra tie up for precision aquaculture

Artificial intelligence (AI), Internet on Things (IoT) and other digital technologies will be the impetus for the next phase of sustainable and environment-friendly aquaculture development in the country.

Kochi-based Kings Infra, credited with pioneering shrimp aquaculture in the country, has joined hands with Japanese multinational NEC Corporation to usher in information and communication technologies (ICT) for bringing in a new culture of shrimp farming based on sustainability and full traceability.

Kings Infra Ventures Limited and NEC Corporation Japan achieved a landmark in precision aquaculture when the proof of concept (PoC) project using Re-circulated Aquaculture System (RAS)-based shrimp aquaculture, along with AI and IOT, was launched on May 3. The successful completion of the POC has the potential to disrupt aquaculture technology globally with the multifold increase in growing densities, combined with greater predictability and traceability.

The PoC is a joint initiative by NEC Corp and Kings Infra with the objective of utilising ICT such as IoT, networking, sensor technology, and AI to improve the farming key performance indicators (KPIs).

Shaji B John, Chairman, Kings Infra, said the company has developed its own proprietary technology for Symbiotic Aquaculture for cultivating shrimps and other species without use of antibiotics or chemicals and ensuring sustainable practices and full traceability. The stringent quality standards such as no antibiotics or chemical residues in key export markets calls for a paradigm shift in the aquaculture practices in the country. The company owns 126 acres of aqua farms in Tuticorin.

Kings Infra is also making progress on developing another 300 acres of land in the vicinity of its aqua farm project. The introduction of AI and IoT is a timely innovation and can strengthen the company’s business in multiple ways, he added.

Shaji also said the focus placed on aquaculture by the Union Government under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative would help the sector adopt the changes needed for sustainable and environment-friendly practices. Aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing segments of the food sector in the world. India exports $7-billion worth of aquaculture shrimp every year and can expect a 10-fold increase by 2030.