Jute Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:42:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)140.00-3.453665.003950395011.27
Kaliaganj(WB)80.00-20944.00420042007.69
Champadanga(WB)44.00-15.38248.003950395016.18
Gauripur(ASM)32.50-18.751391.503500350034.62
Kolaghat(WB)25.00NC124.303800380013.43
Dhekiajuli(ASM)13.0044.44207.5039003900NC
Srirampur(ASM)8.5021.4329.5030003000-11.76
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC68.0078508150153.23
Nadia(WB)1.308.3343.90395039509.72
Published on September 17, 2019
