Jute Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:47:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)70.00-502385.004050395013.13
Gauripur(ASM)40.00-8.051334.003500350029.63
Champadanga(WB)14.00-41.67283.504000395017.65
Published on October 01, 2019
TOPICS
jute