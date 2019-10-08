Jute Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:50:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Jangipur(WB)68.50-137.003750-15.56
Ghatal(WB)15.00-50277.003800375015.15
Published on October 08, 2019
