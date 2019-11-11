Jute Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:51:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)110.00NC3305.004250420019.72
Kasimbazar(WB)86.00-31.21514.004100400013.89
Gauripur(ASM)40.00NC1580.003700370037.04
Kaliaganj(WB)30.00200854.004700450014.63
Islampur(WB)22.00-12620.004800480017.07
Raiganj(WB)18.00-18.18614.504700470017.50
Belacoba(WB)2.0033.3314.5042004100-
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-33.3388.8031203950-6.87
Nadia(WB)1.308.3353.004100425013.89
Champadanga(WB)1.00-33.33294.504100400017.14
Moynaguri(WB)1.00NC9.0041004000-
Published on November 11, 2019
TOPICS
jute