Jute Prices

as on : 14-12-2019 01:04:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Ghatal(WB)15.00-40822.003975400011.97
Islampur(WB)15.00-16.67894.004800480011.63
Nadia(WB)1.00NC69.60415043002.47
Published on December 14, 2019
TOPICS
jute