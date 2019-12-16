Jute Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:32:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC1955.003960416013.14
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC106.803450345030.19
Champadanga(WB)1.50NC314.504150415012.16
Nadia(WB)1.202072.00420041503.70
Belacoba(WB)1.00NC26.5042004200-
Moynaguri(WB)1.00NC15.0041004100-
Published on December 16, 2019
TOPICS
jute