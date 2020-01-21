Jute Prices

as on : 21-01-2020 12:10:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)70.0040794.00425042001.19
Published on January 21, 2020
TOPICS
jute