Jute Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:34:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)60.00-14.291740.0039004200-7.14
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.404.3518.2028002800-6.67
Published on June 04, 2020
TOPICS
jute
