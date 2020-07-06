Jute Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:39:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)90.00202115.00430043002.38
Kasimbazar(WB)78.00-2.51292.00410041001.23
Gajol(WB)6.00-72.504600-4.55
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00NC50.905750365061.97
Published on July 06, 2020
TOPICS
jute
