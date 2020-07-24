Jute Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:12:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)90.00-102605.00415044006.41
Kasimbazar(WB)75.00-3.851445.00400041005.26
Katwa(WB)0.8014.2942.50430044002.38
Published on July 24, 2020
TOPICS
jute
