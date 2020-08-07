Jute Prices

as on : 07-08-2020 05:47:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)62.00-11.431719.50415041009.21
Jangipur(WB)46.505.68568.5039203980-
Jiaganj(WB)3.10NC6.2033604260-19.62
Lalbagh(WB)2.80-6.678.8034003350-18.56
Kalna(WB)2.502545.30420044005.00
Kottakkal(Ker)1.00-66.6769.905350545050.70
Katwa(WB)0.9028.5745.704400440012.82

Published on August 07, 2020
