Jute Prices

as on : 03-12-2020 02:22:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kaliaganj(WB)20.00NC249.006100560032.61
Islampur(WB)17.00-5.56446.006200640026.53
Raiganj(WB)15.0015.38368.006100630027.08

Published on December 03, 2020
