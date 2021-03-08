Karnataka allocates ₹25 crore to tackle yellow-leaf diesease in areca plants

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
With yellow-leaf disease (YLD) affecting arecanut plantations in some taluks of Karnataka, the State government has announced a ₹25 crore package to promote research on the disease.
While presenting the Karnataka Budget for 2021-22 on Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the government has earmarked C25 crore to promote research on YLD and alternative crops.
Thanking the government and the elected representatives of the arecanut-growing regions of the State for the package, A Kishor Kumar Kodgi, President of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd, told BusinessLine that YLD has affected farmers in many arecanut-growing regions in the State.
“Our estimate is that around 13,000 hectares of arecanut plantations in Koppa, Sringeri and Sullia taluks are affected by YLD. As of now, nearly 60 per cent of plantations have been damaged by YLD.” he said.
SN Khandige, Vice-President, Campco said YLD has completely damaged the plantation of a farmer in Aranthodu village of Sullia taluk. The farmer may not even get 10 per cent of the usual yield, he said.
Referring to the gradual spread of YLD in arecanut plantations, he said till a few years ago it was located in Sampaje village bordering Madikeri and Sullia taluks. Now it has spread in other parts of Sullia taluk.
Mahesh Puchhappady, General Secretary of All-India Areca Growers’ Association (AIAGA), said more than 1,200 hectares of plantations were affected by YLD in 12 villages in Sullia alone.
Apart from this, some taluks in Shivamogga, Chikmagaluru, Kodagu and Udupi are witnessing the signs of YLD in their plantations. Considering these factors, AIAGA had requested the Government to find a solution to this problem.
He said the government’s decision to allocate the amount to promote research on YLD and to promote alternative crops has come at the right time.
Kodgi said the cooperative had requested the Government to extend compensation to farmers whose plantations have been affected by YLD.
He said Campco is planning to conduct a symposium on YLD soon. Experts and scientists from arecanut sector will prepare a plan of action to be submitted to the Government, he said.
